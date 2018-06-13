Roller Joins William Pitt’s Hartford Office

Jennifer Roller has joined William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty’s newly opened Hartford regional brokerage after working in the company’s Litchfield office for over two years.

Before joining William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty in January of 2016, Roller spent nearly five years working for William Raveis in its Avon brokerage.

Last year, Roller was involved in the sale of the highest priced property in Winchester, the $1.25 million-sale of 364 East Wakefield Blvd. She was also ranked No. 2 in sold units for 2017 in the Litchfield brokerage. Roller will continue to list and sell in Litchfield County as well as Hartford County.

