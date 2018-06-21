Proposed Connecticut Casino Wins Key Local Permit

A proposed casino that would be run jointly by Connecticut’s federally recognized Native American tribes to compete with a nearby casino in Massachusetts has won a key local permit.

The Hartford Courant reports that East Windsor’s planning and zoning commission on Tuesday unanimously granted a zoning permit for the development proposed by MMCT Venture LLC, a partnership of the tribal operators of Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mohegan Sun.

The $300 million facility is being proposed for the site of a demolished movie theater.

The Connecticut casino project still awaits one more federal approval.

The new casino would be about 15 miles from an MGM Resorts casino scheduled to open this summer in Springfield, Massachusetts.

MGM has been fighting the East Windsor proposal, calling the state legislation an “unconstitutional no-bid scheme.”

Tags: Casino, MGM, permit