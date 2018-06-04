Optometrist Joins Wallingford Offices

Eye and Vision LLC has inked a lease in Wallingford.

The optometrist practice will occupy 972 square feet at 826 East Center St. The space is the remaining portion of a free-standing 2,000-square-foot office building. The building is located on the eastern side of the retail shopping plaza East Square Shopping Center.

The landlord is Wallingford-based East Center LLC. Chris Nolan, senior commercial associate of Pearce Commercial’s North Haven office, represented the landlord and the tenant in this transaction.

