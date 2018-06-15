Nutmeg State Financial CU Acquires CUSO

Rocky Hill-based Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union has purchased a Colorado-based credit union service organization.

The $450 million asset company announced Wednesday it would acquire DaLand Solutions, a leading provider of technology and professional services to credit unions that will now operate as a wholly owned CUSO of the credit union.

Nutmeg State became a DaLand customer in 2015, initially relying on the firm for assistance in selecting its new core processing platform. The two organizations have undertaken many joint projects since.

“My partner Jon Ungerland and I both have strong credit union roots,” DaLand Co-founder Dan Micale said in a statement. “We’ve always considered DaLand as more than just another credit union vendor. When Nutmeg approached us about becoming a CUSO, it made perfect sense as the next logical step for our company.”

According to Micale, the two organizations share a common vision of technology and what it means to the future relevance of the credit union industry. Operating as a CUSO will give DaLand access to resources they wouldn’t have otherwise had available.

“We’ve created what we consider a next-generation CUSO,” added Ungerland. “From the early stages in the dialogues about this concept and through the legal formation of DaLand CUSO, Nutmeg has been committed to intentionally structuring the CUSO to ensure we’re even more focused and aggressive in pursuing a wide range of important technology initiatives designed to directly impact credit union relevance.”

Jeff Levesque, Nutmeg’s COO and executive vice president, will become CEO of DaLand. Micale will take on the role of chief relationship officer, while Ungerland, formerly the CEO, is now COO. Ungerland remains responsible for DaLand’s technology products and professional services delivery.

“The relationship between our two organizations quickly grew from a mere client and vendor relationship to one of a partnership in the truest sense of the word,” Nutmeg’s CEO John Holt said in a statement. “The DaLand folks were like employees – a part of our extended family. It was readily apparent that DaLand shares our commitment to keeping credit unions relevant through the effective use of technology.”

Holt said he plans to help DaLand become an even bigger influence in the credit union marketplace. While DaLand expects little disruption in its day-to-day operations, the company promises that exciting developments are on the horizon.

“We wouldn’t have made this move if we didn’t believe we can have a significant impact on the credit union movement,” said Levesque. “We have the right team and the right tools in place to make a real difference.”

