Norwalk’s Merritt 7 to Undergo Renovations

Commercial real estate investment management firms Clarion Partners LLC and Marcus Partners have retained global architecture, design and planning firm Gensler to spearhead an extensive renovation to the interior and exterior common areas and amenities of Merritt 7’s Buildings 501 and 601 in Norwalk.

The six-building, 1.4 million-square foot property, owned by an institutional client of Clarion Partners and managed by Marcus Partners, is currently 97 percent leased. Current tenants at Merritt 7 include Datto, Hearst, EMCOR, Ipsos, Newell Brands, Kantar, Xerox and Aon.

“We are excited to revisit the design and offerings at the south end of Merritt 7, building on previous successful improvements elsewhere in the park, to offer a premier office experience that today’s discerning companies demand,” Margaret Egan, senior vice president of asset management at Clarion Partners, said in a statement.

“Fundamentally, the way people work today has evolved dramatically, and design plays a critical role in the office experience, employee recruitment and tenant retention,” Thomas Vecchione, principal and design director at Gensler, said in a statement. “Our goal is to create interior and exterior experiences for tenants that create shared environments that encourage connectivity, productivity and aspiration.”

Merrit 7 has recently renovated lobbies and public spaces, dining facilities and cafés, fitness and conference centers. The property offers a host of highly sought-after amenities to help tenants achieve work-life balance, including expanded dining and café options, car wash, hair salon, dry cleaning and shoe repair services, yoga and meditation classes.

