A new tenant has inked a lease at 11 Sycamore Way in Branford.

William Riegelmann will utilize the space for light assembly of medical products and the storage of related equipment. The unit is 768 square feet in a multitenant facility. The landlord is Gray Eagle Corp.

Bill Clark, senior vice president at The Geenty Group, was the sole agent in this transaction.

