Massachusetts-Based Manufacturer Announces Plans to Build CT HQ

Magnetic Technologies Ltd., an advanced manufacturer of magnetic brakes for the wire and cable industry, will relocate to Putnam to build its new headquarters.

The $5.26 million project is slated to create 40 jobs over the next five years.

The company, currently located in Oxford, Massachusetts, plans on purchasing Lot 5 on Highland Drive in Putnam and will begin construction on its new headquarters next year.

Established in 1984, Magnetic Technologies has expanded its offerings from magnetic brakes to magnetic shaft couplings, permanent magnet hysteresis and eddy current devices, magnetic capping headsets and advanced payoff solutions.

The Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development will assist the relocation and expansion through a $1.5 million loan, with the company being eligible for partial forgiveness based on job creation. The funding will be used for the purchase of machinery and equipment and capital improvements.

