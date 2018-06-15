Malloy Signs Order to Implement State Water Plan

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy signed an executive order directing the state’s Water Planning Council (WPC) to immediately implement the State Water Plan that was submitted to the Connecticut General Assembly in January 2018.

The plan, which was ordered by the General Assembly through Public Act 14-163, was developed by the WPC to balance the needs of public water supply, economic development, recreation and ecological health. It was completed through an exhaustive and transparent process that included an extended period of public comment from all stakeholders. The plan required legislative review and approval, but the legislative session ended without action from the General Assembly.

A major point of contention for some legislators was a provision in the State Water Plan’s executive summary that declares water a public trust – a declaration of public policy that has been enshrined in state statute for more than 40 years. Malloy’s executive order recommits to the definition of water as a public trust.

“The State Water Plan is a critically important initiative that puts the needs of Connecticut families ahead of the commercial interests of private water utility companies and big businesses,” Malloy said in a statement. “We should all be able to agree that water is a precious resource that should be protected for the public’s interest and safeguarded for future generations in the event of emergencies. Today’s executive order does just that, ensuring that we waste no time safeguarding our clean water supply.”

In addition to implementing the State Water Plan, the executive order takes the following actions:

Directs the WPC to coordinate and work with the advisory group established pursuant to Section 25-33o(c) to help implement the State Water Plan.

Orders the WPC to resubmit the State Water Plan to the General Assembly for its review and approval by Dec. 1.

Tags: Malloy, water, water plan