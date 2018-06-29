Malloy Responds to Pregnancy Center Ruling

Gov. Dannel Malloy urged the Connecticut General Assembly to adopt legislation in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in NIFLA v. Becerra, where unlicensed “crisis pregnancy centers” can still disseminate false and incomplete information about pregnancy and sometimes abortion. Malloy spoke about adopting legislation that ensures women who seek counseling for pregnancy options get complete and accurate information.

“Crisis pregnancy centers are often intentionally located near college campuses, in low-income communities, and in communities of color, posing as legitimate health care providers when they are anything but,” Malloy said in a statement. “Rather than giving women accurate information about their options, pregnancy centers regularly provide an inaccurate and incomplete picture, refusing to even discuss a woman’s legally-protected right to a safe, low-cost, readily-available abortion. … Make no mistake, the Supreme Court’s ruling is an affront to women’s reproductive rights, but I believe after reviewing the decision that significant room remains for Connecticut to step up and protect women from the predatory practices of these sham facilities.”

The governor encouraged legislation that bans false and deceptive advertising practices, requires all providers to offer information regarding how to access comprehensive reproductive health care upon request, and requires crisis pregnancy centers to disclose to individuals seeking health care that they do not have licensed medical providers on staff.

