Ion Insurance Expands in Cheshire

Ion Insurance Corp. has completed the move to a new location at 1520 Highland Ave. in Cheshire.

The Cheshire Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting at the new location.

The new 9,000-square-foot location provides the company with a 50 percent increase in office space from the previous Cheshire location. The new office will accommodate a greater number of workstations for more employees due to the recent acquisition of CPM Insurance, which doubled its size.

The new company is redesigning and modernizing its environment by installing state-of-the-art LED lighting, a white noise cancelling system and modern, low cubicle walls and glass-walled interior offices.

