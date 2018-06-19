Ion Bank Announces New Hires and Promotions

Ion Bank has hired several new employees and promoted one.

Matthew Terribile joined as assistant vice president and branch manager of the Prospect branch. He was previously employed at Liberty Bank in North Haven as branch manager and Nutmeg State Federal Credit Union in Rocky Hill as branch manager.

Mohammed Hassan also joined as branch manager of the Waterbury branch. Hassan was previously with T-Mobile USA in Meriden as the retail sales manager and JP Morgan Chase Bank in Orange as manager.

Christina Stone was also hired as assistant vice president and branch manager of the Southbury branch. Stone brings 16 years of experience to Ion Bank. She was previously employed at Liberty Bank in Southbury as branch manager.

Additionally, Laura Gallinoto was promoted to senior vice president and regional branch manager. Gallinoto joined Ion Bank in 2011 as regional branch manager and was previously employed at Sovereign Bank in West Hartford as district executive.

