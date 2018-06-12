Hartford’s Rent Growth Remains Unchanged from Last Year

Of the 250 largest cities in the country, Hartford currently ranks 207 for year-over-year rent growth at 0.0 percent, according to a new report on rent growth from Apartment List.

In the report, Apartment List analyzed rent growth rates from 2015 to 2018 to see which cities have seen the biggest changes.

For comparison, Hartford ranked 224 in 2017, 197 in 2016 and 156 in 2015, with year-over-year growth rates of 0.1 percent, 0.3 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively.

Nationally, year-over-year rent growth has slowed from 3.6 percent in 2015 to a current rate of 1.5 percent.

This slowdown in national rent growth is partially attributable to an increasing supply of new rental inventory in many markets, the report stated. This year’s modest growth rate of 1.5 percent is lagging both wage growth (2.7 percent) and overall inflation (2.5 percent).

Tags: Apartment List, Hartford, rent growth