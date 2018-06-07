Group Temporarily Bans Real Estate Signs to Improve Town

Real estate agents in a Connecticut town have agreed to a temporary ban on for-sale signs outside homes in attempt to make the community more attractive.

The Advocate reports that the New Canaan Board of Realtors and the New Canaan Multiple Listing Service will start a six-month trial ban beginning July 1.

Board president Janis Hennessy says most people shop for homes online and homes look better without the signs.

The move was made after a New Canaan Multiple Listing Service survey of close to 200 people found that most wanted to either ban signs altogether or institute a temporary ban.

First Selectman Kevin Moynihan is on board with the ban, saying signs are “unattractive and unnecessary.”

The policy will be reviewed at the end of the trial.

Tags: New Canaan Board of Realtors, New Canaan Multiple Listing Service, Real Estate, real estate signs