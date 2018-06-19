Foxwoods President and CEO Dies Unexpectedly

Foxwoods President and CEO Felix Rappaport has died unexpectedly at age 65, according to a statement from the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation (MPTN) and Foxwoods Resort Casino.

Rappaport led the casino for over four years. A cause of death has not been determined.

“On behalf of the entire Tribal Council, Foxwoods management team and staff, we extend our deepest sympathies to Felix’s family,” MPTN Chairman Rodney Butler said in a statement. “With his passing, we have suffered a major loss. Felix’s passion for modernizing and growing Foxwoods, as well as his friendship, mentorship and humor touched everyone who worked with him. We are confident that Felix’s legacy will live on as we continue to push forward on the vision he set.”

His career spanned four decades across major resort gaming operations throughout the country. Before joining Foxwoods, Rappaport worked for Station Casinos, Hershey Entertainment and Resort Co., Mirage and Treasure Island. He also previously worked as president and COO of Mirage, NYNY, Luxor and Excalibur, while working for MGM Resorts International.

According to the statement, the Tribal Council will consider how to best resume Rappaport’s strategic plan for growth in the days ahead with a continued focused on the property’s long-term vision.

