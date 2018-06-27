Former Shelton Resident Admits Embezzling $326K from Employer

A former Shelton resident pleaded guilty to wire fraud related to her embezzlement of over $326,000 from her employer.

As a bookkeeper for a small, family-owned business in Shelton, Miriam Dubay started to defraud her employer in April of 2010 and continued through October 2016. Dubay was the only accounting person for the business, and had access to the company’s bank accounts, check stock, accounting books and records and petty cash. She also was responsible for depositing business checks and cash payments from customers into the company’s bank account.

Dubay defrauded her employer by writing checks on company check stock made out to “cash” and either forging the signature on the checks by hand or by using a fraudulently obtained signature stamp. She either deposited the checks into her personal bank account or cashed the checks at the bank where her employer maintained its business account.

Dubay forged 168 separate checks totaling $239,851.68 during the entire embezzlement scheme. She also stole 108 customer cash payments totaling $86,279 instead of depositing the cash into the business’s bank account.

Dubay is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 17, 2018, where she will face 20 years maximum in prison. She was released on $20,000 bond, and officials continue to investigate the matter until sentencing.

Tags: cash payments, embezzlement, family-owned business