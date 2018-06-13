Former President of Hartford Nonprofit Arrested for Stealing from HUD Programs

The former president of a Hartford nonprofit was arrested on a criminal complaint charging him with wire fraud and theft from programs receiving federal funds.

After his arrest, Steven Harvin, 53, of New Haven, was released on a $50,000 bond.

According to the complaint, the Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS Program is a federal program dedicated to the housing needs of people living with HIV/AIDS. Under the HOPWA Program, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development makes grants to local communities, states and nonprofit organizations for projects that benefit low-income persons living with HIV/AIDS and their families. HUD is also responsible for administering the Section 8 housing program, which provides federally subsidized housing to low income tenants.

As alleged in the complaint, Harvin is a reverend and, from approximately August 2015 to September 2016, he served as president of Zezzo House, a nonprofit organization in Hartford that provides housing for individuals and families with health challenges, including HIV/AIDS. HUD provides HOPWA funds to the city of Hartford, which in turn provides the HOPWA funds to organizations in the Hartford area, including Zezzo House. Zezzo House also receives Section 8 funding.

The complaint alleges that, from approximately January 2016 to September 2016, Harvin diverted thousands of dollars in federal funds to his personal use. During this time, Zezzo House received $70,722 in HOPWA funds, some of which Harvin withdrew in cash for himself or spent on personal expenditures. Harvin also diverted funds from rent checks from Section 8 tenants to his personal use.

The charge of wire fraud carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years, and the charge of theft from programs receiving federal funds carries a maximum term of 10 years in prison.

