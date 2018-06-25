Five CT Projects Receive Funding for Transit-Oriented Development

Five projects across Connecticut will receive approximately $8.5 million in funding under the second phase of the 2017 Responsible Growth and Transit Oriented Development Grants.

The competitive grant program supports transit-oriented development and responsible growth in the state and is targeted at boosting economic activity and creating jobs. The grants are administered by the Office of Policy and Management and relies on a combination of funding from the Responsible Growth Incentive Fund and the Transit-Oriented Development and Pre-development Fund.

“Transportation isn’t just about cars, trains and buses – it’s about building vibrant communities and continuing to make Connecticut a more attractive place to live, visit and do business,” Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said in a statement. “Today’s grant awards will build upon the smart, targeted investments we have made in recent years, which have already lead to significant growth in transit-oriented development across the state.”

The full details of the grants are available on the governor’s website.

