FCB Adds New Corporators

First County Bank has elected four new corporators.

Noah Lapine, Edward Marcantonio, James McArdle III and Ryan Moran were appointed at the annual board of directors meeting.

“We are excited to welcome these four new corporators to First County Bank,” Rey Giallongo, First County Bank chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “They represent diverse industries and bring a wealth of business experience which will provide direct insights into the local business community and enrich the bank’s operations.”

The role of a corporator includes assisting the bank in increasing its visibility and credibility in the community; advising the bank on community and customer needs; supporting the bank’s business development and providing customer service feedback.

Lapine is owner and president of Lapine Inc., a brand performance agency and family business. He entered the family business and has over 22 years of experience with the company, and 14 years in his current position.

Edward (Ed) Marcantonio is a principal in the law firm of Hermenze & Marcantonio LLC. He practices in the areas of estate and trust planning and administration, and is licensed in both Connecticut and New York.

James McArdle III is owner, president and CEO of McArdle’s Florist and Garden Center. McArdle’s is a family owned business which has beautified homes in Greenwich and surrounding towns since 1910. McArdle has continued the family business into its fourth generation and new millennium, adding new services.

Ryan Moran is president and CEO of Coastwise Capital LLC, a privately held residential and commercial real estate investment, development, management and construction company. Moran founded the company in 2006 and directs the investment, management and operations of the company.

