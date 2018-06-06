Fantini & Gorga Arranges $4.67M Acquisition Financing for Mystic Hotel

Boston-based Fantini & Gorga recently arranged a $4.67 million first mortgage loan for the acquisition of the Days Inn & Suites in Mystic. Fantini & Gorga placed the financing on behalf of a long-standing client as part of a 1031 exchange.

Casimir Groblewski, senior managing director, and Lindsay Feig, analyst, represented the client in the transaction.

“We were pleased to assist the buyer with its specific requirements for the financing,” Groblewski said in a statement. “There was a tight timeframe within which all due diligence and the closing had to occur. The transaction was complex since the hospitality operating company was also revamping its management. The lender, a major New England-based financial institution with an excellent track record, offered our client the creative structure that was needed.”

The property consists of a 120-key, 2-story motel with 51,732 square feet of space on a 4.92-acre lot with an outdoor pool and patio.

