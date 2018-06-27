English Tudor Mansion Fetches $8M

The sale of Quiet Lake Estate has set a 20-year record for a single-family estate in Wilton.

The $8-million English Tudor mansion is set on 153 acres and is surrounded by two trout ponds, miles of riding trails and an equestrian center designed by famed architect Bartholomew Voorsanges.

Westport-based Tranzon Auction Properties brokered the sale.

