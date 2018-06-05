Connecticut Ranks 30th in US Economy Study

Connecticut has the 30th ranked economy in the country.

That’s according to a recent Wallethub study that ranked all 50 states in the U.S. and the District of Columbia across 28 key indicators of economic performance and strength including GDP growth to startup activity to share of jobs in high-tech industries.

According to the study, Connecticut had the second lowest GDP growth and one of the lowest state-government surplus per capita. That should come as no surprise as it took lawmakers this past year an extremely long time to pass a state budget due to struggling finances. The state also had to help Hartford, the state’s capital, with its debt payments.

Wallethub ranked Washington as the nation’s best economy and Louisiana as its worst.

