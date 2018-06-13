Connecticut Post Building Sells in Bridgeport

The iconic former Connecticut Post Building located in Bridgeport has sold for $1.15 million.

The 410 State St. property consists of a 57,870 square-foot 4-story brick building built in 1928 with an attached parking garage on 0.64 acres.

A New York City investor purchased the property from Hearst CT Post LLC.

“They executed the purchase as part of a 1031 exchange,” Jon Angel of Angel Commercial, who represented the buyer, said in a statement. “The plan is to remodel the building and offer it for lease.”

Cushman and Wakefield represented the seller.

