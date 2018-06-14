Connecticut to Buy Offshore Wind Power for the First Time

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says Connecticut will purchase power from offshore wind for the first time.

The governor announced Wednesday that Connecticut will purchase 200 megawatts from Deepwater Wind in Providence, Rhode Island.

Deepwater Wind was already planning for a new 400-megawatt wind farm south of Martha’s Vineyard to power Rhode Island homes. Plans called for up to 50 turbines.

The company says it would add about 25 turbines to the federal lease area to provide power for Connecticut.

Deepwater Wind also built the nation’s first offshore wind farm off Block Island, Rhode Island.

Malloy says Deepwater Wind committed to improve infrastructure in New London, Connecticut and do construction work there.

Malloy also announced fuel cell projects and an anaerobic digestion facility, investments he says will grow the economy.

