SCP Distributors LLC has signed a long-term lease in Southport.

The company will occupy 32,000 square feet of industrial space at 100 A Benton St.

“Stratford has proven to be a thriving base for successful businesses in a wide range of industries,” Jon Angel, president of Angel Commercial, said in a statement. Angel represented both parties in the transaction.

The landlord of this multitenant building is Stratford Industrial Park LLC.

