Chief Credit Officer at Patriot Bank Resigns

The longtime chief credit officer at Stamford-based Patriot Bank is leaving.

The bank announced in a regulatory filing that Samuel Davis, who is also executive vice president, had resigned from the company, effective immediately. The filing did not specify a reason for the departure. According to his LinkedIn profile, Davis had been the bank’s chief credit officer for more than five years.

The bank has named David W. Christiansen to replace Davis and his appointment began June 4, according to the filing. Prior to joining Patriot, Christiansen was executive vice president and chief credit officer of First American International Bank of New York since January 2017. He previously held senior roles at National Cooperative Bank, Credit Agricole and JPMorgan Chase from 2006 to 2016.

