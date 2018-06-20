BHHS Partners with Aviation Company

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, New York and Westchester Properties entered into a strategic partnership with private aviation company NetJets.

With the new alliance, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices agents and its clients will have access to NetJets benefits.

The benefits include have cross-marketing opportunities, events and activations to market Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices exclusive properties, as well as Jet Card access. Additionally, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices agents can attend classes on private aviation with NetJets executives with the idea of reinforcing the concierge role they often serve with their clients, according to a statement from the company.

