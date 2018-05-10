Windsor Woman Sentenced for Health Care Fraud

A Windsor resident was sentenced in Bridgeport to five years of probation for defrauding the state’s Medicaid program.

According to court documents and statements, Beverly Coker owned and operated New Beginnings Family Center, a behavioral health practice with an office located in Hartford. Through a scheme, Coker and Ronnette Brown, of Bristol, defrauded Medicaid of approximately $214,555.

Coker pleaded guilty on April 8, 2016, to one count of health care fraud.

Brown was found guilty of 23 counts of health care fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, stemming from this scheme and related fraudulent billing of Medicaid for psychotherapy services that were not performed. Brown was later sentenced to 48 months in prison and ordered to pay approximately $2.03 million in restitution.

Three other individuals have been charged and convicted of health care fraud offenses stemming from this investigation.

