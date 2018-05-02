Windsor Federal Savings Promotes Sullivan to VP

Windsor Federal Savings promoted Maureen Sullivan to vice president of retail operations.

Joining Windsor Federal Savings with over 10 years of prior retail banking experience, Sullivan rapidly advanced within her career from part time teller to branch manager by taking advantage of bank educational opportunities and receiving recognition for her customer service capabilities.

She is currently an Ambassador for the Windsor Chamber of Commerce and was on the board of directors of the Windsor Education Foundation.

