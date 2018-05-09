Wallingford Man Faces Numerous Charges for Bankruptcy Fraud and Identity Theft

A Wallingford man was arrested on a criminal complaint, charging him with bankruptcy fraud, identity theft and conspiracy to commit bankruptcy fraud and identity theft.

Joel C. Riley visited an attorney claiming he had the power of attorney for another individual who was ill and that he wanted to file a bankruptcy petition on the person’s behalf. Riley brought a woman claiming they signed a Chapter 7 bankruptcy petition, which the attorney filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Connecticut. The petition listed unsecured debts of approximately $277,000.

The bankruptcy court later dismissed the false bankruptcy petition under the individual’s name.

After his arrest, Riley appeared in court and was released on a $100,000 bond and electronic monitoring.

Bankruptcy fraud, identity theft and conspiracy each carries a maximum term of five years in prison.

