Stamford Warehouse Property Sold to Bronx Developer

Simone Development Cos. of Bronx, New York, has acquired the largest contiguous block of warehouse space available in Stamford.

The real estate investment company acquired 316 Courtland Ave., which contains 118,500 square feet of warehouse, R&D and office space.

The property currently has 65,638 square feet of warehouse space and 12,768 square feet of office space available. The new owners are willing to subdivide the warehouse space for users as small as 12,000 square feet, Simone Development said.

The property has 12- to 17-foot ceiling heights, over an acre of outdoor storage spaces and 243 parking spaces.

Simone Development owns and managed more than 5 million square feet of commercial space at more than 100 properties in New York and Connecticut.

