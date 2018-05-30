SI Bank & Trust Promotes One in Customer Service Center

Savings Institute Bank & Trust recently promoted Mary Conti to customer service center manager.

Conti will be responsible for management and development of the customer service center team, along with ensuring the effective delivery of the bank’s alternative banking services including online, mobile and telephone banking. Conti joined the bank in February as life insurance and annuity program manager.

“We’re excited to have Mary transition to leading our customer service center team,” Nereida Braasch, vice president and branch administrator at Savings Institute Bank & Trust, said in a statement. “Her proven coaching skills will be an excellent asset in ensuring we continue to deliver world-class customer service across all of our banking channels.”

She brings over 20 years of banking experience, most recently from Chelsea Groton Bank, where she was a customer service specialist.

