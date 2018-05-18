ProHealth Settles Allegations on ADA Violations

ProHealth Physicians Inc. and Udolf 631 LLC have reached a settlement with the state to resolve allegations that a ProHealth office in West Hartford was not in compliance with the ADA Act.

An individual with disabilities filed a complaint alleging that the ProHealth office was not accessible to those with physical disabilities. ProHealth leases the space from Udolf Properties.

ProHealth and Udolf Properties are in the process of making the changes to the Quaker Lane office required by the settlement agreements, which include improving the accessibility of the facility’s entrances and access routes, increasing the number of accessible parking spaces and adding a van accessible parking space, adding accessible features to restrooms, reducing barriers for patients to access check-in and check-out areas, ensuring access to all patient areas of the facility and adding an accessible exam table and method for ensuring access to diagnostic testing facilities for individuals with disabilities. Udolf Properties will make improvements over the next six months and ProHealth will continue to make improvements over the next two years.

Tags: ADA, ProHealth Physicians Inc., Udolf 631 LLC