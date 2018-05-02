Press/Cuozzo Makes Addition to Sales Team

Neil Scarfo has joined the sales team at Press/Cuozzo Realtors.

Scarfo brings 40 years of experience in new construction, residential sales, commercial sales, residential and commercial leasing and property management to Press/Cuozzo. He has been a notary public for 30 years and has held a Connecticut insurance license for 30 years. He was treasurer of the Greater Middletown Board of Realtors and is a member of the New Haven Middlesex Association of Realtors and the Greater Hartford Association of Realtors.

A former member of the Central Connecticut Board of Realtors, Scarfo has been elected to the National Brokers Communications Congress for eight years and has served on numerous statewide committees of Realtor associations.

