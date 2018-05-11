Nutmet Inks West Haven Lease

Orange-based Nutmet Machining Technologies Inc. inked a lease on 4,100 square feet of light industrial space in West Haven.

The company provides parts to General Electric Aviation, Pratt & Whitney and the U.S. Department of Defense. Numet will use the space at 40 Front Ave. in West Haven primarily for warehousing parts.

Numet was represented by John Bergin, and the landlord, 40 Front Ave. LLC, was represented by Carl Russell, both of Pearce/George J. Smith Commercial Real Estate in Milford.

Tags: Lease, Nutmet, Pearce Real Estate