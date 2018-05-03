NPS Reports 16 Percent Increase in Tax Credit Rehab Projects in FY2017

May 3, 2018

The National Park Service has released its annual Federal Tax Incentives for Rehabilitating History Buildings report for the 2017 fiscal year, noting a 16 percent increase in approved rehabilitation projects and a 6 percent increase in certifications of significance over the previous year.

Nationwide, the NPS reported:

  • 1,652 certifications of significance for rehabilitation (part 1)
  • 1,501 preliminary certifications of rehabilitation (part 2)
  • 1,035 certifications of completed work (part 3)

The NPS estimates the completed projects generated $5.82 billion and created 12,100 new housing units and rehabbed nearly 7,100 housing units, of which 6,800 were designated low or moderate income.

In Connecticut, 16 part 1 applications were received and 14 were approved; 13 part 2 applications were received and 11 were approved; and 17 part 3 applications were received and all were approved. Qualified rehabilitation expenditures were estimated at just under $144 million at project completion.

