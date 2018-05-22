Nigeran Man Targets CT School Employees in Phishing Scheme

A Nigeran citizen was charged with fraud and identity theft offenses stemming from a scheme to obtain the personal identifying information of school employees in Connecticut and elsewhere.

Olukayode Ibrahim Lawal was arrested on a federal criminal complaint at his residence, appeared before a judge in Atlanta and was ordered detained pending his transfer to the District of Connecticut.

An employee of the Groton Public Schools received an email that appeared to be sent by another Groton school system employee. The email contained a request to send W-2 tax information for all employees of the school system. The recipient of the email responded by sending copies of the W-2 information for approximately 1,300 Groton Public Schools employees. After the W-2 information was emailed, approximately 100 suspicious Forms 1040 were filed electronically with the IRS in the names of victims of the Groton phishing scheme. The 100 tax returns claimed tax refunds totaling $491,737. Approximately three of the returns were processed, and $23,543 in fraudulently-obtained funds were electronically deposited into various bank accounts.

It is alleged that Lawal controlled or used certain email accounts involved in this phishing scheme, and that he participated in the scheme to obtain the Groton school system employees’ personal identifying information and use it for personal gain.

Lawal is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of wire fraud and faces up to 20 years in prison. Lawal is also charged with one count of aggravated identity theft, an offense that carries a mandatory consecutive prison term of at least two years.

