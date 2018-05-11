Marketing Firm Joins Old Saybrook Business Park

A marketing firm has leased space at 139 Mill Road Rock East in Old Saybrook.

School Market Research Institute Inc. leased 902 square feet in the Old Saybrook Business Park. The three-room office suite has a shared kitchen and lunch room. SMRI Inc. does marketing and consulting for companies that sell their products and services to schools.

The landlord is Mill Rock Leasing LLC. Kevin Geenty of The Geenty Group was the sole agent in this transaction.

