Malloy Makes Adjustments to State Budget

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy signed legislation into law that makes adjustments to the fiscal year 2019 state budget, as well as deficiency appropriations for agencies in the current fiscal year.

In Senate Bill 543, Malloy noted that the budget revisions build on fiscal stabilization efforts which include:

The lowest average growth rate in the state budget’s General Fund in several decades;

Two historic labor agreements that are saving the state more than $42 billion over a 20-year period of time;

An executive branch that is now 13 percent smaller than it was eight years ago, and at its lowest staffing level since 1975; and

A Rainy Day Fund that is set to reach more than $1 billion next year.

