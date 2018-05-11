KCC Renews Contract to Manage Hartford Properties

Konover Commercial Corp. inked a five-year property management services contract for more than 1 million square feet of state-owned property.

Under this contract, KCC will continue to provide property management services for 450 Columbus Blvd. and 25 Sigourney St. in Hartford, two properties it has been managing for several years.

The 450 Columbus Blvd. complex consists of two office towers located atop a 5-story, 850-space subsurface parking garage. The North and South Tower buildings have a combined gross square footage of approximately 558,000 square feet.

The state-owned building at 25 Sigourney St. is a vacant 15-story high rise consisting of 497,000 square feet of office space and an attached 6-story parking garage.

“This new contract attests to the commitment, high standard of work and expertise KCC has brought to the management of state properties,” Elizabeth G. Judd, president of Konover Commercial Corp., said in a statement. “We are honored to continue providing property management services for these properties.”

Tags: Hartford, KCC, property management