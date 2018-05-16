Jewett City Savings Bank Adds VP

Stephen J. LaFlamme has joined Jewett City Savings Bank as vice president/commercial loan officer.

He will be located at the bank’s Dayville office. LaFlamme brings more than three decades of financial services experience to his new position. Most recently, he held commercial lending posts at Simsbury Bank and Savings Institute. Earlier in his career, he held finance and accounting positions with Chronicle Printing Company, General Building Supply and Travelers. He has been an active member of the Chamber of Commerce.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Stephen to our commercial lending team,” Kevin Merchant, president and CEO, said in a statement. “He is looking forward to helping to meet the financial needs of our commercial customers, friends and neighbors in Northeastern Connecticut.”

