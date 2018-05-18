Ion Bank Contributes to Local Summer Camp

The Ion Bank Foundation has awarded a $4,000 grant to the Naugatuck Campership Fund.

The money will help send local children to summer camp. The program is designed as an opportunity to engage in recreational programs in a fun and safe place and to interact with other children their age.

“The Naugatuck Campership Fund provides local children the opportunity to attend summer camp to experience the outdoors in a constructive social environment for them to flourish and grow,” Charles J. Boulier III, CEO of Ion Bank and the Ion Bank Foundation, said in a statement. “Summer camp activities not only build character and improve self-esteem, but also provide a rewarding experience.”

