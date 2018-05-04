Investment Advisor Charged with Stealing More than $1M in Fraud Scheme

A Waterbury man was recently charged with fraud and money laundering offenses stemming from an investment scheme that defrauded individuals of more than $1 million.

Leon C. Vaccarelli pleaded not guilty to the charges in court and was released on a $100,000 bond.

As alleged in the indictment, Vaccarelli, a registered representative of The Investment Center, a brokerage company and was an investment adviser associated with IC Advisory Services Inc. He also was the owner and only member of LWLVACC LLC, and conducted business through an entity named Lux Financial Services. Using these various entities, Vaccarelli operated a financial advisory and brokerage service through which he offered investment advice and sold investments and securities to individuals and families in the Waterbury area.

It is alleged that Vaccarelli defrauded victim investors of more than $1 million by falsely representing that he would invest his clients’ money in IRA rollover accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposits or other types of interest-earning investments. However, instead of investing customers’ funds as he had represented, Vaccarelli deposited customer funds into his own personal account and business bank accounts, commingled those funds with his own money and used the funds to pay both business and personal expenses including tuition and mortgage payments. In some instances, he also used customer funds to make bogus “interest payments” to other victim-investors.

The indictment charges Vaccarelli with three counts of mail fraud and six counts of wire fraud, offenses that carry a maximum prison term of 20 years on each count. The indictment also charges Vaccarelli with three counts of money laundering, an offense that carries a maximum prison term of 10 years on each count.

