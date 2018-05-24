Hartford Ranks 15th Highest in Segregation of Large Metro Areas

The Hartford metro area has an overall segregation index of 0.51, ranking number 15 highest of the 50 largest metros, according to a new report from Apartment List.

The metro area’s black segregation index is 0.67, while indexes for Hispanic and Asian households are 0.57 and 0.42, respectively. From 2009-2016, the overall segregation index in Hartford decreased from 0.53 to 0.51. In Hartford, neighborhoods in which 75 percent or more of the population are minorities have median incomes that are 35 percent below the median for the metro as a whole, while median rents in these neighborhoods are 11 percent below the metrowide median.

Residential segregation can be traced to discriminatory housing practices such as redlining, and although overall rates of residential segregation have fallen since 2009 (albeit slightly), some metros are seeing small increases in their residential segregation indexes, according to Apartment List. Residential segregation is associated with greater rent burdens and lower homeownership rates for minority households, the statement also said.

