The Geenty Group Wraps Two Leases

The Geenty Group completed two leases in North Branford and Branford.

In North Branford, Giovanni Petruzziello leased 2,000 square feet of light industrial space. The company will move its after-market vehicle upgrade business to the space at 2344 Foxon Road. The landlord is Cooper Partners LLC.

In Branford, a small fitness group leased 800 square feet to its personal gym where it will meet for group aerial workout sessions. Nicole Motzer and Peter Motzer are the owners. The landlord is Gray Eagle Corp.

Tags: Cooper Partners LLC, Gray Eagle Corp., The Geenty Group