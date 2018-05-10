Family-Owned Company Leases Space for Third CT Location

May 10, 2018
Turtle & Hughes - 165 Pepes Farm Road Milford CT

A fourth-generation family-owned company acquired 11,240 square feet of industrial space in Milford.

Electrical distributor Turtle & Hughes will open its third Connecticut location at the property at 165 Pepes Farm Road. The company serves a diverse range of markets including electrical construction, manufacturing and industrial, OEM/MRO, oil and gas, utilities, renewables and global export.

Jon Angel, president of Angel Commercial, represented the tenant and landlord in the transaction.

