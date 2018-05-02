Electric Boat to Expand CT Workforce

General Dynamics Electric Boat will grow its workforce by nearly 1,900, bringing it to more than 13,000 by 2034, according to an announcement from Gov. Dannel P. Malloy.

The move allows for capital investments of greater than $800 million in the state over the next 17 years, and more than double their spending on in-state suppliers, Malloy said in a statement.

General Dynamics Electric Boat designs, constructs and repairs submarines for the U.S. Navy. The company currently produces two submarines a year and is ramping up to build three by 2021. The company is also significantly expanding its Groton facility through the construction of a new dry dock and manufacturing superstructure. This new facility will house the construction and new Columbia-class nuclear powered ballistic missile submarines which will be replacing the aging Ohio-class. Electric Boat will be training and hiring 18,000 new employees over the next decade.

The Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) will provide incentives over the course of the agreement, including a $35 million loan for machinery and equipment through the state’s First Five Plus Program with loan forgiveness based on supply chain spend and employment, and up to $20 million from Connecticut Innovations in sales and use tax exemptions for capital and new construction on the Electric Boat campus. As part of the agreement, DECD will also provide EB an $8million grant, which may only be spent on third-party workforce development initiatives through community colleges, technical high schools and organizations in Connecticut, such as the Eastern Workforce Investment Board to benefit the company and its manufacturing supply chain.

In addition, the state will provide $20 million for dredging, allowing submarines to be launched from a new dry dock and manufacturing superstructure being built to support new submarine construction.

