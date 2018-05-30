CT Restores Funding for Agriculture Sustainability

The state is restoring funding for the Agriculture Sustainability Account by reversing a $1.4 million cut to Connecticut’s dairy farmers that was made in the October 2017 bipartisan, biennial state budget.

The Agricultural Sustainability Account, which was established under the Community Investment Act of 2005, provides grants to dairy farmers to offset the volatility of milk prices and ensure predictability in the dairy market.

“The Agricultural Sustainability Account provides a critical lifeline for Connecticut’s dairy farmers and their families,” Connecticut Department of Agriculture Commissioner Steven K. Reviczky said in a statement.

