Connecticut Lawmakers Vote to Make Credit Freezes Free

Connecticut lawmakers have approved legislation that makes credit freezes free of charge.

It currently costs consumers $10 per credit rating agency.

The House of Representatives passed the bill unanimously on Tuesday, nearly a year after the Equifax data breach exposed the Social Security numbers of millions of U.S. consumers. The bill already cleared the Senate and now awaits Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s signature.

Democratic Rep. Matthew Lesser of Middletown says it’s “outrageous” the federal government has done “practically nothing” to respond to the breach.

The bill requires free credit freeze removals. Also, certain businesses must provide two years of free credit monitoring, instead of one, to eligible consumers following a data breach.

The Consumer Data Industry Association opposed the bill, arguing such fees offset the credit bureaus’ administrative costs.

Tags: credit freezes, cybersecurity, lawmakers