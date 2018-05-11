Connecticut Lawmakers Fail to Pass Sexual Harassment Bill

Connecticut lawmakers have failed to update the state’s sexual harassment and assault laws, despite momentum from the #MeToo movement.

The House of Representatives did not vote on the bill Wednesday, the final day of the legislative session. House leaders say there was concern about provisions in the bill that increased or eliminated the statute of limitations for certain sex crimes. The bill had cleared the Senate 31-5 earlier this month.

The bill would have expanded sexual harassment training requirements for employers and expanded the length of time to file sexual harassment complaints with the Connecticut Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities from six months to a year.

Lawmakers had scaled back parts of the bill, such as prohibiting a party from disclosing information about sexual harassment and sexual assault.

