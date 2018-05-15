Chick-fil-A to Open in Southington

Southington will see a new Chick-fil-A restaurant on Queen Street.

The long-term ground lease will accommodate its 5,012-square-foot quick service restaurant. The company joins Aldi, Chipotle, Go Health Urgent Care, Mission BBQ, Admire Dental and Verizon in this recently completed shopping center at 801 Queen St.

Tony Valenti and Ralph Calabrese of the R. Calabrese Agency LLC represented the landlord in all the leasing transactions.

Tags: Chick-fil-A, Lease, R. Calabrese Agency LLC